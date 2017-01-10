The 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro featuring the retina display has now received a $100 reduction in price, and this unit is currently up for purchase at reduced prices across the US. This Apple iPad Pro variant is the 32 GB Silver color edition.

Now, if you are desirous of purchasing the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with retina display, you can do so at $500. Remember that the original pricing of the slate was $600. Known e-tailer Best Buy in the US is currently selling the 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro.

In the package containing the above 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro tablet, buyers also get to obtain a Kaspersky Internet Security solution pack for free for 6 months. This can be used on 3 different devices (as opposed to the conventional single-device usage policy).

Also, the above $100 discount initiative from Best Buy seems to be a limited time offer. For the uninitiated, Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pro with retina display also offers the below key technical aspects to users: