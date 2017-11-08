The 82nd National Badminton Championship has been brilliant so far and a super final day is in store for the fans across the country. With all the top shuttlers having featured in the competition, the event has been high-class and the final is expected to follow a similar pattern in Nagpur on Wednesday (November 8).

There are five major finals on the day, but all eyes will be on the two singles. Kidambi Srikanth will take on HS Prannoy in the men's singles while Saina Nehwal will face PV Sindhu in the title-decider in the women's title round.

Srikanth vs Prannoy

Srikanth, on the back of some amazing performances in the international circuit, has not disappointed his fans, reaching the final of the event. He is not done yet, as the world number two will be eager to carry his excellent form and beat Prannoy to clinch the title.

Sriknath has not lost a single game in this National Badminton Championship, so he will even more buoyed for the final. His game has been top notch, delivering at both the net and the back court. Though Sriknath might be looked upon as favourite, Prannoy will be eager to deliver his A game and stun the top seed.

Srikanth cannot take Prannoy lightly, as the latter can beat any player when on song. After having defeated a player like Parupalli Kashyap, Prannoy will be eager to get the better of another top player and win the title.

This final could be a battle of two players, who know how to win points via their smashes.

What time will it start?

Time: 3 pm IST

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: YouTube

Saina vs Sindhu

The 82nd National Badminton Championship will come to an interesting end, with two top female shuttlers of the country battling it out in the middle for the title. It is not easy to even choose a favourite in the women's singles final.

Saina has been brilliant, calm and has used her experience to reach the final without breaking much sweat. She has had it quite easy, but Sindhu will be her biggest test in the final.

Can she surpass the biggest test?

Sindhu has replaced Saina as India's number one and the latter will be eager to prove her class and win the title.

The top seed comes into this match after a semifinals scare, where Ruthvika Shivani tested the Rio Olympics silver medallist. Sindhu won the match in three games, and she can expect a smilar game when Saina is on the other side of the court on Wednesday.

Sindhu is a much more aggressive player and Saina will need to bring all her experience into play to counter those strokes. However, Saina will be clever and use all the angles of the court to tire Sindhu and earn points.

This women's singles final is not only going to be fought in the middle, but also in their minds.

It is for the first time that Saina and Sindhu will be battling it out in the final of the Senior National Badminton Championships.

However, they met earlier in the year in PBL 2017, where Sindhu emerged victorious and Saina will be hoping to take revenge.

What time will it start?

Time: 6 pm IST approx

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: YouTube