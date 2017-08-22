India says no to instant triple talaq today. But did you know, there are numerous Muslim-majority countries who have already abolished ?

The Supreme Court of India ruled that the instant divorce practice of triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

In a 3-2 majority judgement, a five-Judge bench of different faiths held that 'triple talaq' violated Articles 14 and 15 of Constitution. The SC bench also ruled that "triple talaq" was against the basic tenets of Islam.

The order comes in response to petitions from seven Muslim women who had been divorced through triple talaq.

