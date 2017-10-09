The Central government is increasing the dress allowance of diplomats, Special Protection Group (SPG) officers and Navy officers considerably following the recommendation by the 7th Central Pay Commission.

According to the official order obtained by Press Trust of India (PTI), SPG officers will get Rs 27,800 annually during operational duties and Rs 21,225 during non-operational work as dress allowance. The officers used to get Rs 9,000 annually as uniform allowance before the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

"Outfit allowance, paid to Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and employees will continue to be provided as before, is enhanced by 50 percent," said the recent order issued by the finance ministry.

The dress allowance amount will be credited to the salary of employees directly once a year in the month of July and would be increased by 25 percent every time the Dearness Allowance rises by 50 percent.

The IFS officers used to get between Rs 5,625 and Rs 10,625 annually as uniform allowance during their posting abroad. The amount varies from employee to employee based on their grade.

Under the new dress allowance, "officers of the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, central armed police forces, central police organisations and coast guards would get a dress allowance of Rs 20,000 per year," according to PTI.

The report further said the "Military Nursing Service officers and those in Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS) would get Rs 15,000 annually as dress allowance" against Rs 10,500 and Rs 7,200 earlier given to them (MNS and the DANIPS officers) respectively. They also got renewal grants of Rs 2,250 and Rs 3,000 respectively (payable every three years).

The report went on to say that "executive staff of customs, Indian Corporate Law Service officers, legal officers in National Investigation Agency, Bureau of Immigration personnel in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Amritsar, Kolkata and all other foreigners entry checkpoints" would get Rs 10,000 annually as dress allowance.

Meanwhile, nurses will get Rs 1,800 per month as dress allowance against Rs 750 they used to get before, while employees who are required to wear uniforms like the staff of the Indian Railways, trackmen etc will get Rs 5,000 annually.

The new dress allowance will come into effect from July 1, 2017.

It may be mentioned that central government employees will start enjoying the pay hike under the 7th Pay Commission starting January 2018 but without arrears.