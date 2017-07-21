If one wants to get away from the monotony of life and get some refreshment, a good dose of partying is the right thing to do. But often people are confused when it comes to choosing the destination to satisfy their soul.

Here we present the world's 7 best 'party cities' which stand out regardless of what you're into, be it clubs, pubs, bars, street festivals or late-night parties. The best part is, you'll certainly find your type of party destination in this world, it doesn't matter if you are conservative or wild, there will always be something that will suit your personality.

Las Vegas, US

Las Vegas is one of those cities which will almost numb your senses. It is considered the best for its night life. The popular phrase about the place "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" is quite true. It's uncompromising and vibrant party life has everything that will gratify your desires - from throwing dice to clubbing on the Strip. According to The Telegraph's Sara Benson, the Strip is full of "risque nightlife and glamorous casino resorts."

She further adds, "Where casinos have no clocks, nightlife has no limits, and Sin City stays wide-awake until dawn. Saunter past velvet ropes at an ultra lounge, sip cocktails under the stars at a rooftop bar, or take in a mega-star's stage show."

Ibiza, Spain

Spain's Ibiza is the world's party capital. Ibiza is considered the epicentre of parties as it boasts of having the largest club in the world, Privilege. In this city, it is very unusual to stop partying anytime before sunrise. In fact, most clubs remain open till as late as 8 am. For the rest, you can go to a foam party at Amnesia.

Miami, Florida

Miami isn't just a city, it's a party hub too. It is not even surprising when you see people spending an entire day in a strip club; it's Miami, that's how it is supposed to be.

Moreover, it is the home to the most popular EDM venues in the world such as Club Space and LIV. If you aren't EVM fan, you can simply go to Wynwood, the arts district of Miami where you can walk from and simply stare at one street art to another with your drink.

Tel Aviv, Israel

If you believe in slow living and enjoying life to the fullest, this is the best place for you. The locals of Tel Aviv totally follow this rule. This is a city where the parties start around midnight and go on all the night. Tel Aviv is considered a city that never sleeps; in fact, you can literally dance all night if you want as you won't be kicked out from a club even if you are the only person dancing. The perfect weather all year round comes as a bonus.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

When you are in Buenos Aires, Argentina, you should be expecting some good Steak, Fernet and Lousy beer. One of the most popular clubs in the city is Niceto in Palermo and it remains pretty much packed until sunrise. Telegraph Travel's Natalie Paris says, "Thursday nights are when Club 69 has a weekly party. It's a gay-friendly, creative night of djs and live acts."

If you want a sophisticated night out, Recoleta is the place. However, nightlife majorly centres in the areas known as Palermo Soho and Palermo Hollywood. You will find almost everything there, from cafes, bars and clubs, so you need plan wisely.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro parties all day and all night. If there is one place on earth where you'll find every earthly pleasure, this is it. The Brazilian city is often called the Marvelous City for obvious reasons. You just need to step out of your hotel room and the party aura around you will be engulfing you totally; you will feel it in your senses as soon as head towards the beach. The city looks all the more beautiful after midnight as the waterfront becomes livelier with samba beats and disco clubs.

Bangkok, Thailand

The nightlife of Bangkok attracts tourists from all over the world. Apart from the clean skyscrapers and huge shopping malls, the city will also offer you one of the best cuisines in the world.

The Telegraph's destination expert Tom Vater says, "It's hot and heavy, but its nightlife has come a long way from gaudy to cosmopolitan...It is high, low and in-between, reflecting the tastes of visitors from every corner of the globe, as well as expatriates and well-to-do locals. Wine bars, intimate music venues, cocktail lounges and trendy nightclubs give the ubiquitous go-go bars a run for their money - and for their customers."