The world has their eyes set on the royal family of Britain. Every move by the members is reported in the press. But it now looks like the British family has some royal company from Spain. Meet King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain who are in London for a three-day visit.

Walking hand-in-hand, the couple visit to the Royal British was seen as an important step in securing relations with Spain as the UK leaves the EU.

While Kate Middleton's fashion statements have always been the talk among people in London, Queen Letizia walked in to share some limelight with the Duchess of Cambridge. The Spanish royal arrived is a chic white summer dress to the cloudy city. Little did she know that the Spanish family would be welcomed with a massive downpour.

Though decked up in a short Hugo Boss ensemble and silver stilettos, the grey skies did not come in the way of her oozing confidence and sex appeal. While many people around the world watched the 44-year-old Queen walk in front of the camera for the first, not many knew that her fashion and lifestyle is often compared to Kate.

The wife of King Felipe VI's impeccable fashion sense with the perfect blend of elegance grabs a lot of attention.

Not only does the Queen of Spain walk out wearing the classiest dresses, she has not shied away from trying her hand at leather skirts and jumpsuits. Her motto seems to be bold and beautiful as she has been sporting bold reds, vibrant oranges and royal blues.

Without wasting too much time, here are a few pictures of Queen Letizia that prove that the Spanish royal is someone you SHOULD follow for some royal dressing lessons.

