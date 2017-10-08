Profit-making has become one of the main purposes of the hospitality industry in this age. Yet, there are some cafes or restaurants that are giving humanity a priority. These out-of-box restaurants are providing its customers the best quality food, amenities and the cost of whatever you can or want to pay.

Take a look at some of the eateries built for a noble cause:

Seva Café, Gujarat, India

This cafe is run and managed by volunteers and it serves different kinds of foods ranging from pasta to pav bhaji. And here, the customers do not actually pay for their food. Customers don't receive a bill at the end because it's already paid by the customer who ate before them. All they need to do is continue the kind gesture and make a contribution. This unique cafe has outlets in Bangalore, Calcutta, Mumbai, and Pune.

Lentil as Anything, Melbourne, Australia

The restaurant was founded by Ted Talk Speaker, Shanaka Fernando. Lentil As Anything is officially a non-profit organisation, you can pay as per your wish and satisfaction. The website of the organisation says:

"Lentil as Anything is a unique not for profit community organisation. At our core is the pay as you feel restaurants where customers give what they feel the food is worth and have the opportunity to contribute towards a world where respect, generosity, trust, equality, freedom and kindness rule."

The chain has five restaurants in Abbotsford Convent, St Kilda, Footscray, Preston and Sydney.

Kunzum Travel Café, New Delhi, India

Delhi's travel-inspired cafe is located in Hauz Khas Village. The cosy cafe offers food, beverages and free internet. But, the food and beverages don't have a price tag, the customers can pay as much as they wish.

Annalakshmi, Chennai

The temple-themed vegetarian restaurant in Chennai serves North Indian and South Indian dishes. The restaurant chain exists in India, Singapore & Australia and was first started in the year 1984 in Malaysia.

The company operates on a simple rule: "Eat what you want, give what you feel. We believe in you; we trust you". Isn't it kind and humble?

De Culinaire Werkplaats, Amsterdam

At De Culinaire meals are planned around interesting themes such as honesty, flowers and many such things. You get to eat experimental dishes that are lovely and tasty as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. You can enjoy the innovative meals and beverages in a cool ambiance with minimalistic decor and pay as per your wish.

Der Wiener Deewat, Vienna, Austria

At Der Wiener Deewat you can satisfy your craving for Pakistani food. You can enjoy a full buffet which is served up in a small brick cellar. Most importantly, you can eat as much as you want and pay only what you can.

Run for Your Bun, London

This is one of the most interesting restaurants in the entire list. Here, do not have to pay for your food in cash but in kind for your own good. This cafe accepts exercise as payment; customers at Run for Your Bun will have to do a workout for six-minute to pay for their lunch.

To get their complimentary lunch, they need to do a minute of each: rowing, sit-ups, cycling on a spin bike, squats, lunges, and jogging on the treadmill has to be completed. The cafe is supported by charity British Heart Foundation. This cafe cares for your health the most and therefore serves healthy dishes like mixed salad, smoked salmon, grilled halloumi filling and dishes with fruits, nuts and basil.