The sixth edition of SIIMA Awards (South Indian International Movie Awards) is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Singapore on June 30 and July 1.

The two-day event brings together four South Indian film industries like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The first day of the show is dedicated to Telugu and Kannada film industries, while Malayalam and Tamil films will be honoured on the second day.

Many bigwigs from South Indian film industries are expected to attend the event. More than 600 celebrities will be part of the two-day event.

Rakul Preet Singh, Shivaraj Kumar, Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra, Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Allu Sirish, Shraddha Srinath, Pranitha Subhash, Manvitha Harish, Nikki Galrani, SP Balasubramaniyam and Shriya Saran are already in Dubai.

Performers at SIIMA 2017:

Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Regina Cassandra, Nikki Galrani, Usha Uthup, Pranitha, Rashmika Mandanna, Manjima Mohan, Shraddha Srinath, Anu Sithara, Anushree, Manvitha Harish and Shubra Aiyappa are set to entertain the guests with their power-packed performances.