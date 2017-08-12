The Uttar Pradesh government, however, has denied that the deaths were caused by the disruption of oxygen. A statement issued by the state Information Department late evening categorically denied reports shown by "some TV channels as misleading" and stated that the deaths were caused due to "other various reasons"

The Baba Raghav Das Medical College is the largest hospital in Gorakhpur, which has been Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's parliamentary constituency for the last 19 years.

Reportedly there was shortage of liquid oxygen at the medical college and that due to non-payment of Rs 70 lakh, the vendor supplying oxygen has stopped the supply. The oxygen supply vendor wrote to the hospital, informing them about cutting supply of oxygen to the hospital because of unpaid bills.

An inquiry committee has been set up to ascertain the exact causes of the deaths.

Who is responsible for the deaths of innocent lives?

