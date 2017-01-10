The buzz among Central and state government employees in most parts of the country is about the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), its implementation, impact and benefits. However, Meghalaya, one of the seven northeastern states, is talking about the 5th pay panel.

The wait for the state's approximately 99,000 employees and 20,000 pensioners has just got extended by about six months, if a report that appeared in a regional publication is any indication. The Shillong Times said on Tuesday that the 5th State Pay Commission (SPC) is likely to submit its report on revising salary and other benefits of employees to the state government by July.

The state government had constituted the SPC in August last year after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. The government appointed former chief secretary P. J. Bazely as the head of the panel and retired officers Uttam K. Sangma and Lambha Roy as members.

Employees of the state government had said that the raise in salary and allowances to be recommended by the 5th SPC should be at par with the hike proposed by the 7th CPC.

The previous pay revision for Meghalaya government employees was 32 percent with effect from January 1, 2007, as recommended by the 4th pay panel.

If the 5th SPC recommends a hike of about 25 percent as sought by the employees, it will entail an additional outgo of Rs 1,200 crore per annum (Rs 100 crore per month), according to The Shillong Times.