Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs)LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty

India cricket team hitman Rohit Sharma scored his 17th ODI century on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth during the 5th ODI international match between South Africa and India. Rohit reached the 100-run mark in the match off 107 balls.

In the process, he has now come close to Virat Kohli's current ODI centuries record. Well, only half of the job has been done.

Rohit got out scoring a total of 115 runs from 126 balls. Chennai Super Kings new boy Lungi Ngidi dismissed him. The South African pacer soon got Hardik Pandya out for a duck but couldn't get the hat-trick as MS Dhoni remained resolute.

Kohli currently has 34 ODI 100s.

"Rohit Sharma is under cover agent of Sachin Tendulkar, he is in the team just to stop Virat Kohli from scoring centuries," the parody account of Sunil Gavaskar posted on Twitter.

Kohli got out in the match after scoring 36 off 76 balls in the match.

Co-incidentally, Rohit Sharma was there again on the other side of the crease as Kohli got run out by JP Duminy.

