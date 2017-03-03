After an outstanding innings from Martin Guptill in the fourth ODI against South Africa, New Zealand levelled the five-match series, making the fifth and final match of the series to be played on Saturday as the decider. With the impressive win, New Zealand will be a confident unit, while South Africa will be keen to deliver the goods and finish the ODI series on a high.

There has been some decent cricket played by both the teams in the ODI series and it is difficult to choose a favourite for the fifth ODI. There will be bundle of nerves on both the camps, as New Zealand and South Africa will only have one aim in the match and that is to win the series by clinching the fifth ODI.

South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, who has been consistent with the bat in the series, is keen for an ODI series win, and believes his players need to deliver in the fifth ODI.

"There's a big final to play, there's a lot at stake, it's a big-pressure game. It would be great for us to come through a big-pressure game like that, especially at Eden Park. We won the T20 and it would be great to win the ODI and finish this leg of the tour on a high. We haven't yet hit our straps as we wanted to, yet, in both departments, so hopefully it will happen in the last game," ESPN Cricinfo quoted De Villiers as saying.

South Africa are expected to play Andile Phehlukwayo, who missed the last match due to groin injury. Along with Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir need to contain the New Zealand batsmen especially Guptill.

New Zealand are a strong team, and with stars like Guptill, Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi and Tim Southee, they will be looking to win the fifth ODI. With the home team set to support them to the hilt in the all-important match, New Zealand will hope for a solid all-round performance.

Matt Henry is also expected to feature for New Zealand. The Black Caps, after losing the T20 series (one-off match), will be more than determined to perform better and salvage some pride by beating South Africa in Eden Park.

Though New Zealand won two matches, they are yet to hit top gear. There is plenty of scope for improvement in the fifth ODI, and skipper Kane Williamson has to lead his team from the front and get the best out of his players in the decider.

Where to watch live

New Zealand vs South Africa fifth ODI is scheduled for 2 pm local time, 6:30 am IST, 1 am GMT. Here is the live TV and streaming options.

India: TV: No coverage

New Zealand: TV: SKY Sport 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go

South Africa : TV: Super Sport 2/HD. Live Streaming: Super Sport live video

UK: TV: Sky Sports 5/HD. Live Streaming: Sky Go