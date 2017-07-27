Netflix already has a potpourri of shows and movies for viewers to enjoy. But this month, they are adding a zing of action, a spark of reality and a touch of music to their collection.

The existing star-studded line up on the platform has Netflix Original presentations like To the Bone and Okja, and Titanic, Lion and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuted on the platform last month.

Also read: 10 star-studded movies you HAVE to watch on Netflix this July

The new list features a couple of Netflix originals, but the new list of movies releasing on Netflix is packed with blockbusters presentations. Kicking off the month of August with a bang, Netflix is bringing the sci-fi collection of Matrix to the platform.

Presenting all three movies from the franchise – The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions – relive those revolutionary movie experience at home this month. The three movies release on Netflix on August 1.

While we are at a trip down the memory lane, why don't you add The Addams Family to the list as well? The 1991 comedy, which was also a popular cartoon on television, debuts on Netflix this month. If you don't remember watching this movie or haven't watched it at all, we'd recommend you do. The movie debuts on August 1 as well.

Love McDonalds? Ever wondered how it all began? Wonder no more! Netflix is giving you view into how the burger company spread like fire in US and world over through the biographical drama titled The Founder. The film features Michael Keaton and releases on August 2, on Netflix.

Netflix has also added a movie that you can drop in the Kids section and your children will love you more! The December 2016 release, Sing, which features some of the biggest names from Hollywood, will release on the platform on August, 3. The film traces through the journey of a con man who is attempting to save his theatre by organising a singing competition featuring different, talented, singing animals. Trust us on this, your child will love it (and you would too).

Lastly, if you are a fan of Netflix Original presentations, you should give Death Note a shot. The film has been under fire ever since the trailer teaser released, Death Note is a supernatural horror-thriller is loosely based on the manga series with the same name. The story revolves around a young man who comes in possession of a supernatural notebook which grants him power to kill anyone by just writing their name in the book. The mind bending is slated to release on August 25.

Here are the trailers of all the movies recommended:

The Matrix trailer:

The Addam's Family trailer:

The Founder trailer:

Sing Trailer

Death Note trailer: