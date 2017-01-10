The stage is set for the grand release of Vijay's much-awaited movie Bairavaa, which will hit the screens on 12 January. The Bharathan directorial will be released during the Pongal weekend and is expected to have a fantastic opening at the box office worldwide. Here, we bring you top five reasons to watch the Tamil movie:

Vijay

Ilayathalapathy alone is the biggest reason to watch Bairavaa. Without his presence, one could not imagine the movie creating so much buzz. The trailer promises Vijay on top of his game with his stylish looks, actions and dialogues.

Vijay-Keerthy chemistry

Keerthy Suresh is an upcoming actress in South India and enjoys a huge fan following across languages. Her chemistry with heroes she had worked with earlier had impressed one and all. Now, people are curious to see Vijay-Keerthy combo on-screen.

Subject

Bairavaa is not just a routine masala entertainer, but a film with a strong message. Be it Kaththi or Nanban, people had praised him for taking up subjects with a positive impact on the society. Bairavaa takes on the menace of politics involved in medical seat allocations.

Action

Bairavaa is an action-packed film. The 'helicopter shot' (Mahendra Singh Dhoni's signature shot in cricket) by Vijay to attack his rivals a using cricket bat has grabbed eyeballs.

Songs-Visuals

Santhosh Narayanan has delivered a few hummable numbers for the movie. With M Sukumar behind the camera, one can expect a visual treat as well.