Good and appropriate office manners matter much more than you think. Bad office etiquette makes a workplace an uncomfortable and unproductive place.

Office etiquette must be observed all of the time so that the productivity in the workplace will never be affected. Proper etiquette is one of the most important business tools.

There is a set of office etiquette that an employee needs to follow in order to work according to what is morally and socially accepted.

Here are five rules for exemplary office etiquette:

Watch the video to find out more.