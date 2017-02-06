Nokia was one of the most popular mobile phone manufacturing companies in the world and ruled emerging markets like India at one point of time, but it succumbed to stiff competition from other smartphone makers. The company is bouncing back after a short lull, and it has already created waves in China with its Nokia 6.

As the Finnish company makes its comeback in the mobile phone industry, we look at five smartphones priced below Rs 30,000 that could be released in India in the next few months:

[READ: What is Nokia's MIKA? The Finnish smartphone maker has something new to offer]

1) Nokia 6: The device has come to China but is yet to come to India. It features a 5.5-inch full HD screen with a 1,080x1,920 resolution (403 ppi pixel density), a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, and a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

It also has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-LED flash, 1.0µm pixel size, HDR, face recognition, an 8MP front-camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery. The device is priced at 1699 Yuan (around $246 / €233 / Rs 16,739).

2) Nokia DC 1: It is a budget smartphone expected to be priced below Rs 10,000. It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It is expected to mount a 13MP main camera and an 8MP front-snapper.

3) Nokia E1: The device is expected to be priced under Rs 12,000 and sport either 5-inch or 5.5-inch display with 720 pixel resolution. It is expected to come with features like a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, a 2GB RAM, a 13MP main camera, and a 5MP front-snapper.

4) Nokia 8: Speculations have been rife that the device will be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Conference (MWC) which will start on February 26. It is expected to come in two variants, one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a 6GB RAM, and the other with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and a 4GB RAM. The devices are expected to share features like a 24MP main camera with Carl Zeiss lens, OIS and EIS, and a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000.

5) Nokia P1: Nothing much has been heard of the device but reports that have appeared so far has claimed that it could be announced at the upcoming MWC 2017. It is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 and come with features like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 6GB RAM, and a 23MP main camera.