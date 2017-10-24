Acne is one of the most annoying skin problems and many feel embarrassed about it as it carries a social stigma. However, researchers have found out that a well-designed diet could reduce acne outbreaks and keep it under control.

In 2007, a study by Australian researchers showed that the participants of men between the ages of 15 and 25 who had mild-to-moderate acne experience had a dramatic improvement when their diet was changed. From typical American diet which included white bread and highly processed breakfast cereals, they switched to a healthier diet such as whole grains, lean meat, and fruits and vegetables.

Senior author Neil Mann, associate professor at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia said: "The acne of the boys on the higher-protein, low-glycemic index diet improved dramatically...by more than 50 percent, which is more than what you see with topical acne solutions."

These five foods should be avoided if you have acne or prevent a breakout:

White bread

White bread has a high-glycemic index and it triggers an insulin spike, raises the blood sugar levels and causes hormonal fluctuations and inflammation, the factors which encourage acne.

Other high-glycemic index foods include processed breakfast cereals, white rice, potato chips, cookies, cakes, etc. All these foods need to be avoided however mouthwatering they may be.

Cow milk

A 2010 study found the link between cow's milk and acne. A paper in the scientific journal Skin Therapy Letter published that year had reported the results of the analysis. It was found that intake of cow milk increased acne prevalence and severity among the participants.

Milk spikes blood sugar, which can increase inflammation leading to acne. It also increases insulin levels which can be the reason for acne. So, better strikeout cow's milk from your daily menu to be acne free.

Chocolate

Recent studies have revealed that chocolate is indeed related to your skin breakouts. Chocolate could increase inflammation and can also encourage bacterial infection, making the acne worse. However, if you still can't resist, you can have dark chocolates which have health-promoting antioxidants.

Soda

Soda has a high amount of fructose, which is basically sugar and is definitely not good for your skin. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and skincare expert Dr John Diaz told Bustle: "Studies have shown that consuming refined sugar, salt, and foods high on the glycemic index can increase acne-causing inflammation in the skin, as well as aggravate active acne breakouts." Not only sugary drinks, people with acne prone skin should avoid sugary foods as well.

French fries

Not just French fries, all greasy fast foods create inflammation in the body. Fast foods cause hormonal fluctuation which lead to acne. So, next time you go to a restaurant, choose something healthy for your skin like the salad or yoghurt.