Australia have already clinched the three-match Test series against Pakistan with some impressive cricket in the first two Tests. Australia will be keen to continue that impressive form against Pakistan in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test talking points

The home team will also hope to flourish in the final Test, and win the series via whitewash to make it an extremely successful series. With Australia touring India next, Steve Smith's side can take their confidence to another level by thumping Pakistan.

Hence, there is lot to play for the both teams at the SCG. With this being the first Test match for the both teams in 2017, they will hope to get their year to a bright start.

Australia have looked a better team in all departments in terms of consistency shown in the series. Some of their batsmen like Steve Smith and David Warner have scored good runs, while bowlers such as Mitchell Starc have delivered the goods too.

Australia have made some changes for the third Test. All-rounder Hilton Cartwright is set to make his Test debut, while Steve O'Keefe will also play at the SCG. Irrespective of the changes, Australia will only have one thing in their mind – beat Pakistan and win the series 3-0.

Pakistan, on the other hand, despite their good show in patches, have been outplayed, leading to a series loss already, but they will hope to sign off from the series on a high with a good performance in the third Test. This match at the SCG could be their best chance to defeat Australia as the pitch in Sydney is expected to turn as has done in the past too.

It is at this juncture, where leg spinner Yasir Shah, who has not been able to trouble Aussie batsmen in the series much, can use his trickery to destroy the home team. Besides Yasir, seamers including Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz needs to bowl well in the match.

But, the focus will be much more on the middle order batsmen such as Younis Khan and more importantly Misbah Ul Haq, who has been below par in the series. There have been talks suggesting that the Pakistan skipper Misbah will retire soon, but the right-hander does not want to think about it at present as it will hamper his match preparations.

"No, right now, retirement is completely out of my mind. If I do think about that, then this match here will be very difficult to play. We have to think of this match as the first match of the series and that it is the final also. At the moment, this is how we are thinking. I have forgotten the last four-five Tests we've had and now we're totally focused on this," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Misbah as saying.

Where to watch live

Australia vs Pakistan second Test is scheduled for 10.30 am local time (23.30 GMT, 5 am IST, 4.30 am Pakistan time)

India: TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV - Channel 9. Live streaming - Channel 9 live

UK: TV: BT Sport. Live Streaming:Watch BT Sport

US, Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.