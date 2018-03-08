The film 3 Storeys, starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Sharman Joshi, Masumeh Makhija, and debutants Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed, is releasing on March 9, and film critics are already going gaga over it.

A special screening of the film for celebrities and critics took place March 7. The movie received thumbs up from the critics for its brilliant performances and gripping storyline.

The film is set around a middle-class community in Mumbai and takes a close look at a few intricately intertwined lives, making you wonder about people's "real" faces. The movie is produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Here is what critics and celebrities have to say about the film:

Simplicity is the Best = #3Storeys

Such a beautiful film.. touches ♥ with superb Screenplay n Brilliant performances by Each n Every Performer ?♥️?? thanks Makers for Great Eve ??



Must watch, you will connect with it.#RjAlok — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) March 3, 2018

Bahut baar jisko hum sach maan lete hain,it may not be the truth.V feel v can predict what's gonna happen next but the story teller may have some other idea.#3Storeys is a quirky entertainer with a brilliant performance by Renuka Shahane.Richa Chadha is spirited. pic.twitter.com/d9UX9sVAKs — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 6, 2018

#3Storeys is such a riveting watch; a delicious platter of engaging stories that keep you hooked till the last frame! My pick from the lot is the twisty narrative featuring @renukash & @PulkitSamrat. Left me quite impressed. Take a bow, team! — Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) March 4, 2018

Keep watching this space for more updates.