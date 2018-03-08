Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha
Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha in 3 StoreysTwitter

The film 3 Storeys, starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Sharman Joshi, Masumeh Makhija, and debutants Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed, is releasing on March 9, and film critics are already going gaga over it.

A special screening of the film for celebrities and critics took place March 7. The movie received thumbs up from the critics for its brilliant performances and gripping storyline.

The film is set around a middle-class community in Mumbai and takes a close look at a few intricately intertwined lives, making you wonder about people's "real" faces. The movie is produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Here is what critics and celebrities have to say about the film:

