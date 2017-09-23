A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been detected in North Korea, the earthquake administration in China said on Saturday, adding that it could have been caused by a "suspected explosion."

In a statement, the administration said that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of zero kilometres at around 8:30 am GMT close to North Korea's nuclear test site.

Earthquakes that took place previously in the country are believed to have been caused by nuclear tests by the administration.

The weather agency in South Korea has said that it is analysing the nature of the earthquake, Reuters reported.