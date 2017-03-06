With a sizeable lead already in their hands and a few wickets to play with as well, Australia are the ones very much in the driver's seat going into day three of the second Test against India in Bengaluru.

India look like ruing another abysmal batting performance in the first innings, because, while run-scoring was difficult, Australia showed surviving on this pitch is far from impossible.

All India can do on Day 3 is keep bowling those lines and lengths and hope that a bit more luck sashays their way, which will keep the first innings lead below the 100-run mark.

However, Mitchell Starc is at the crease at the moment and as the left-hander showed in the first Test, a few blows from his willow and this Test match could march too far away from India's grasp.

So, getting the Australia batsman out as early as possible will be key, while India will also look to get the wicket of Matthew Wade quickly, considering he is another batsman who can score runs quickly.

Every single run will hurt India now, because every extra run scored means another run for India to put on the board in the second innings, before they can even contemplate setting Australia a target.

And the way India have batted in this series, that isn't a great position to be in.

India were quite good with the ball on the second day, with all four of their bowlers doing well, without getting as much success as they would have liked. The fast bowlers – Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav – were outstanding, and on another day one of those two might have walked away with a five-for.

But it was not to be and all India can do is come in and do the exact same things from Sunday and hope, this time, on Monday, the wickets tumble, allowing them to then try and put up a better score on the board in their second innings to make a fist of this second Test match.

