The second Test between India and SrI Lanka commenced at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium today (November 24). The visitors won the toss and opted to bat. Indian captain Virat Kohli said he too wanted to bat and shared his thoughts on the pitch.

On the eve of the Test, Kohli had said they were preparing for South Africa tour with greenish wickets in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. It was a good surface in the first Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Though many expected a green pitch at Nagpur, it was not entirely so.

After losing the toss, Kohli said the Nagpur pitch was a "pretty well balanced" Test wicket. He said first session was crucial for the fast bowlers.

"I think the first session should offer something to the quicks. The wicket has good grass area on the good length, I would say. Not a good grass covering as such. But there are few cracks that are open. The surface is hard.

"The ball should do something in the first session, for sure. We would have batted first as well. We are looking to put ourselves in situations which are more challenging for us as a unit. So second innings bowling or first innings batting on a testing wicket is something which we are looking forward to. But the toss is not always in your control," the 29-year-old said.

He added, "It tends to slow down as the game goes on. The surface is pretty hard. The first couple of days, the wicket should be pretty good for overall cricket. If batsmen apply themselves they can get runs but if the bowlers bowl in consistent areas for longer periods they can nick off people as well. Plus the spinners will come into play also. As Dinesh (Chandimal) said, it looks like a pretty well balanced Test wicket."