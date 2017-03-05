England looked a decent side in the first ODI, defeating West Indies by 45 runs and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. England are one win away from sealing the series as they face West Indies in the second ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Runs didn't come easy for both sides in the first ODI. The second ODI will be played in the same pitch. The batsmen will have to grind it out in the middle to put a decent score on the board.

England opener Sam Billings, who scored a half-century in the first ODI, believes that keeping wickets in hand is key to put up a good total.

"You look at anyone who got runs and they started off pretty slowly, then built. We were joking when we were out there. We really couldn't hit the ball off the square to start with. That may be the way of it here. It's a bit old-fashioned. You have to keep wickets in hand and really make hay towards the back end," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Billings as saying.

England are always a strong limited-overs side with Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales in the line up. Seamers Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett were brilliant with four wickets each in the first ODI, and they will be keen to carry on the form in the second ODI as well.

West Indies are missing big guns like Chris Gayle. The home team will depend on the likes of opener Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite and all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who will look to play a huge role with both bat and ball.

Though West Indies lost the first ODI, there were plenty of take aways for the home team. Shannon Gabriel's spell with the new ball was impressive, and middle order batsmen Jonathan Carter and Jason Mohamed did well. However, all the players need to deliver, if the home team wants to take the series to a decider.

Where to watch live

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI is scheduled for 9.30 am local time start, 7 pm IST, 1:30 pm GMT start. Here are the TV and live streaming options.

India: TV: Ten 3 and Ten 1 HD.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 7. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 5. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.