At a time when Samsung is preparing for the launch of the Galaxy Note 8, its next flagship handset of this year, rumours surrounding the device continue to surface. One of the main reasons why the device has been generating so much buzz among tech enthusiasts is its long-anticipated face-off with Apple's iPhone 8.

Speculated to sport a near bezel-less display, the Galaxy Note 8 is deemed to be the only smartphone that can challenge the iPhone 8 after both the devices hit stories worldwide later this year. In addition to other features and specs, the Note 8 is also expected to offer as much as 256GB of storage, at least in some select markets, to counter the iPhone.

Some earlier rumours had suggested in the past that Samsung's 256GB Note 8 could be dubbed the "Galaxy Note 8 Emporer Edition." Although there's still no evidence whether the company will go with such a moniker, it's very likely that Samsung will indeed offer a Galaxy Note 8 variant with 256GB of storage.

The latest titbit is based on a listing for the Galaxy Note 8's South Korean models shared on Twitter, which includes Note 8 models with "256GB" in their model number. Although Samsung doesn't usually name model numbers in that way, the source of this information is known for sharing accurate Samsung secrets in the past, SamMobile reported.

Looks like the Samsung Galaxy #Note8 will also be available with 256GB storage. At least in Korea. pic.twitter.com/lymXLtbbLm — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 is pitted against the iPhone 8, which is almost confirmed to offer 256GB of storage as the existing iPhone 7 comes with 256GB native storage. Therefore, it will be unwise if Samsung doesn't offer a Galaxy Note 8 variant with an equal amount of memory capacity.

SamMobile, however, said that a 256GB Galaxy Note 8 would probably be limited to a few markets, with Samsung expanding the availability at a later stage.

The Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be unveiled at an August 23 event, is likely to feature 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is also expected to feature Exynos 8995 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Note 8 could also feature dual rear cameras with each having 12MP sensors and optical image stabilization support. It could also sport a 3300mAh battery, which is 200mAh smaller than the Galaxy Note 7.