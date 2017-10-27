The MBC romantic comedy 20th Century Boy And Girl will be back with episodes 13 and 14 next Monday, October 30, at 10 PM KST. These episodes will probably focus on the complicated relationship between actress Sa Jin Jin, investment banker Gong Ji Won and former idol Anthony.

The investment banker was a little hurt to see the virtual wedding of his childhood friend Sa Jin Jin with his step-brother Anthony for the variety show We Got Married. He was also excited about the rekindling friendship with the actress.

However, the actress seems to be more excited about spending time with her favourite idol. Although she is more popular than him now, she is still like a fan girl in front of him. Will she get involved in a love triangle with the two siblings?

Also read 20th Century Boy And Girl opens up to rave reviews

An industry insider has teased a love triangle for Sa Jin Jin in the upcoming episodes. "Sa Jin Jin and Gong Ji Won's chemistry will continue to develop, but as her virtual marriage to Anthony also starts, viewers can anticipate seeing more of their love lines," Soompi quoted the source.

Meanwhile, another insider teased a blossoming romance between the actress and her childhood friend. "We are planning to make viewers happy with the romance story of these two people who started out as innocent teenagers and are now a bachelor and bachelorette in their 30s, as well as Sa Jin Jin's chaotic, fun family. Stay tuned for the official start of the romance and on-screen chemistry of Sa Jin Jin and Gong Ji Won," the source said.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 13 and 14 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 12 episodes online here.