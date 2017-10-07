German carmaker Volkswagen unveiled sixth generation of the Polo sedan in July this year. The model has already been tested for safety by global safety watchdog Latin New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).

The 2018 Polo came out with flying colours as it scored the maximum five-star rating in the crash test. The small car offers five stars protection for adult occupant protection and five stars for child occupant protection. The model was assessed in frontal impact, side impact and side pole impact tests, all across the model range.

Scroll down to watch the video

The Polo sold in the Latin American markets come equipped with four airbags, ABS, EBD and ESC others. The report also confirmed the hatchback's body shell during side and front impacts are stable and lauded the performance of the model's ESC system.

In South American market, the new Polo is sold with a range of engines including an 84hp, 1.0-litre petrol, 117hp, 1.6-litre petrol and a range-topping 128hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The first two engines are mated to a five-speed manual while the bigger engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

In its latest avatar, the Polo gets angular headlamps with integrated daytime running lights while the new grille gets chrome touches. The bonnet gets crease lines and front bumper has also been tweaked. A prominent shoulder line starting from front fender and running through door handles and covering the rear of the car is a new addition. The hatchback also gets an angular tail lamp. The exterior package is topped off with snazzy diamond cut alloy wheels.