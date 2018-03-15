TVS Motor Company is on a launching spree in India, and the latest bike to join the company's line-up is the new Apache RTR 160 4V. The new Apache 160 4V, the most powerful offering in the 160cc segment in India, is the company's testimony to the legacy of the Apache RTR Series.

The new Apache RTR 160 4V comes just in a week after the launch of the Apache RTR 200 4V Race edition 2.0.

The new Apache RTR 160 will be available in both Carburetor and Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) variants, and cost Rs 81,490 and Rs 89,990 (both prices ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The EFI version of the new Apache will be known as the Apache RTR 160 Fi 4V.

The new version of the Apache RTR 160 comes powered by a 159.7cc single-cylinder four-stroke four-valve oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm in the Fuel Injection version and 16.5 hp at 8,000 rpm in the carbureted version, while the torque for both is 14.8 Nm at 6500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed super-slick gearbox.

Staying true to its racing pedigree, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V boasts of a top speed of 114kmph in EFI and 113kmph in Carb. The motorcycle does 0-60kmph in 4.8 seconds (EFI) and 4.73 seconds (Carb).

Built around TVS Motor Company patented Double-cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame Design, the new Apache RTR 160 4V comes with mono-shock suspension and disc brakes on both the rear and the front. The Carburetor Apache RTR 160 4V is available with Disc and Drum variants.

With a fully-digital speedometer, the design of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers sleek styling along with the race-spec aspects of the INMRC (Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship) race machine — the RTR 165.

The forward-biased stance with tight proportions is complemented by an aggressive headlamp, a chiseled body, and a sleek, sharp tail. The motorcycle features a compact race design with chequered flag decals on the tank. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three color shades--Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black.

The new Apache RTR 160 4V will face off against the new Honda X-Blade, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and Suzuki Gixxer.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V-Key specs