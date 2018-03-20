The Japanese automaker Suzuki, the parent company of India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new third generation Swift in Italy soon. And ahead of its launch in Italy, Suzuki has introduced a special edition of the Swift Sport called Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition.

Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing is a limited edition model, which will be sold exclusively online from 14 March to 18 April. The new edition of the hot hatch offers special livery and cosmetic updates and will be available in Italy at a price tag of € 18.000 (approximately Rs 14.49 lakh).

What makes the new Suzuki Swift BeeRacing edition stand out is its dual-tone body shade. The model sports Champion Yellow body and roof, uprights and mirror caps in the Black shade. To complete the racing look of the new model, the Swift Sport special edition gets longitudinal stripes in black color running across its body. Other highlights of the model include larger air intake and an aerodynamic kit composed of a front spoiler, side skirts and rear extractor with carbon effect finish. At the rear, the Swift Sport BeeRacing features black color spoiler and the double exhaust terminal. It comes shod on new 17-inch dual-tone wheels with 195/45 tires.

The cabin of the Swift Sport BeeRacing has also been spruced up with an integrated headrest, contrast red stitching, dedicated coverings and Sports embroidery. The shade of red has also been extended to the dashboard and on the door panels while the steering wheel and the gear lever boot gets matching red stitching.

On the feature front, the Swift Sport BeeRacing comes equipped with 7-inch infotainment system which includes navigator with 3D maps, DAB + radio, Bluetooth and MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The automatic air conditioning, rear-view camera, the full LED headlights with a twilight sensor and adaptive cruise control adds to the long list of equipment in the model.

Under the skin of the BeeRacing is the same 1.4-litreBoosterJet petrol turbo engine of the Swift Sport. It is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and 230 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The launch of the Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing in India is unlikely as of now considering its higher price tag. Maruti Suzuki's new Swift is already in the Indian market and the hatchback has been witnessing overwhelming response with bookings of over 90,000 in just two months of its entry.