Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), the Indian two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched 2018 edition of its acclaimed sports bike, the Hayabusa. Priced at Rs 13, 87,623 (ex-showroom Delhi), the new version of the Hayabusa will be offered via Suzuki Big-Bike dealerships in the country without an increase in price.

Suzuki will showcase the new Hayabusa version at the Auto Expo 2018 scheduled to begin on February 7 at Great Noida. The 2018 edition of the Hayabusa comes with no changes in styling or powertrain while the company has added two new colour options – Pearl Mira Red with Pearl Glacier White and Glass Sparkle Black.

The 2018 Hayabusa continues to draw power from the 1,340cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which can churn out 195bhp and 154Nm of torque mated to six-speed constant-mesh transmission. The superbike measures 2,190mm in length, 735mm in width and 1,165mm in height. The bike features a wheelbase of 1,480mm and 120mm ground clearance. It comes with inverted telescopic suspension in the front and link-type suspension at the rear. Both wheels are equipped with disc brakes.

Suzuki Hayabusa was earlier brought to India as CBU (Completely Built Up) unit. The company started the import as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) Kits from March 2016 and they are now being assembled at the SMIPL factory in Manesar, Gurugram.

Suzuki at Auto Expo 2018

In addition to the new 'Busa', Suzuki has already confirmed that it will showcase 17 two-wheelers at the Auto Expo. The line-up will include some of its off-road bikes, including the DR-Z70, the RM-Z450 and the smaller-displacement Suzuki RM-Z250. The GSX-RR – Suzuki's Ecstar MotoGP race bike will be the star of Suzuki's pavilion while company's entire domestic line-up of vehicles, including the Intruder 150, the popular Gixxer twins and the Access 125, will be on display.

Two new two-wheelers are also expected from Suzuki. Reports claim one will be a premium scooter named Burgman Street while the second model is expected to be either the V-Strom 650 adventure bike or the GSX-S750 naked sports bike.