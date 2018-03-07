Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the all-new 2018 series of the popular Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles. The new Gixxer series with subtle changes is priced at Rs 80,928 for Gixxer and 90,037 for Gixxer SF (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2018 Gixxer series looks sporty with new exciting graphics. The Moto GP-inspired ECSTAR logo and new paint schemes are other additions in the range. The 2018 Gixxer and Gixxer SF series motorcycles now come in Candy Sonoma Red/ Metallic Sonic Silver color combinations in addition to the existing Glass Sparkle Black.

"Gixxer is the perfect embodiment of sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness that the brand stands for. As a product, both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF are known to be meant for those who believe in riding ahead of the pack; and are a benchmark for the segment. With the new 2018 series, this exciting ride is set to continue," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP – Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

There are no other changes in the new 2018 versions of the Gixxer. Both the updated models come powered with the 155cc engine with Suzuki's Eco-Performance (SEP) technology. The engine in the Gixxer is tuned to churn out 14.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

The company has begun the dispatch of 2018 series Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles and will be available for purchase at the dealerships of the company soon. The motorcycles come with telescopic suspension at the front and 7-step adjustable mono-suspension at the rear. The Suzuki Gixxer SF gets a fully digital instrument cluster, 41mm front forks, rear monoshock and wide 140/60 section radial rear tire among other key features. The ABS system in Gixxer SF is a single-channel unit and only works on the front wheel.