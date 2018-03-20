Skoda Auto India has launched jazzed version of its entry-level sedan Rapid. Christened 2018 Skoda Rapid Edition, the limited edition variant is offered in both petrol and diesel versions in manual and automatic transmission options. Skoda's Rapid Edition price starts from Rs 10.96 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.92 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Skoda Rapid Edition variant Price (ex-Delhi) 1.6 MPI petrol MT Rs 10,96,584 1.6 MPI petrol AT Rs 12,21,241 1.5 TDI diesel MT Rs 12,78,307 1.5 TDI diesel AT Rs 13,92,805

The Skoda Rapid Edition is based on the top-of-the-line Style variant of the sedan. The visual enhancements on the exterior look a lot like the Rapid Monto Carlo edition which Skoda launched in August last year. The Monte Carlo Edition was discontinued eventually over trademark infringement from Ludhiana-based clothing and apparel company Monte Carlo Fashions.

The 2018 Skoda Rapid Edition is offered in two bright shades of red and white. Both the base colors perfectly contrast the blacked out detailing at the exterior. The black color touches are added to the roof foil, radiator grille, ORVM caps, rear diffuser and at tailgate spoiler to enhance its sporty character.

The Rapid Edition also boasts of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. The interior has been spruced up with red stitches on the seats and the flat bottom steering wheel. The Rapid Edition also gets aluminum foot pedals. These details on the all-black upholstery give ideal contrast. In line with the Rapid Style variant, the Edition comes with cruise control, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto Connectivity.

Skoda Rapid Edition to rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S

2018 Skoda Rapid Edition will go up against Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz S variant that was launched in August last year. The Sporty iteration of the Ciaz comes with trunk-lid spoiler, front and rear bumper extension and side skirts. The Ciaz S has been priced at Rs 9.59 lakh for petrol variant and Rs 11.62 lakh for the diesel variant, ex-showroom Delhi.