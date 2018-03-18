Italian high-end carmaker Maserati has driven the 2018 model of the year Ghibli into India with a price range starting at Rs 1.33 crore ex-showroom. Ghibli, the best selling sedan of the Italian marquee, in its updated model is offered in three variants – Ghibli Diesel, Ghibli GranSport, and Ghibli GranLusso.

2018 Maserati Ghibli Prices (Rs) Ghibli Diesel 1.33 crore Ghibli GranSport 1.38 crore Ghibli Diesel GranLusso 1.42 crore

2018 Maserati Ghibli—All you need to know

1) The new Ghibli features a significant exterior restyling and a more powerful diesel engine. The new 3.0-litre Euro V6 compliant engine of the Maserati sedan is tuned to produce 275 bhp of power and 600 Nm of torque coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new model accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds and offers a top speed of250kmph.

2) The new Ghibli features Adaptive full LED headlights with glare-free high-beam, based on Matrix technology and gets improved aerodynamic performance along with the upgraded interior.

3) The hydraulic power steering of the Maserati sedan has been replaced with Electric Power Steering (EPS), which improves the car's handling and comfort. The car also features new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) with active functions.

4) The Ghibli GranLusso is distinguished by exterior finish and plush interior with Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery. The Ghibli GranSport, on the other hand, was designed to reflect Maserati's racing heritage flaunting sportier exterior design and interior elements.

5) The new Ghibli has adopted the Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), which helps to prevent vehicle instability. In addition to the existing features, it also gets features like Highway Assist (HA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR, based on Mobileye technology).