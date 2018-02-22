India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on February 8 launched the new third generation Swift at Auto Expo 2018. The Swift in India already has a good track record and it is one of the best selling cars of the company for a very long time.

The past success story resulted in bookings cruising at rocket speed for the new generation Swift and the reports indicate that about 50,000 orders have already been placed.

While 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift goes up against the Hyundai Grand i10, Ford Figo, and others, it also faces in-house competition. For a Maruti Suzuki enthusiast looking to buy a hatchback in the Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh price range, has two options in front: new Swift and hugely popular Baleno.

Both hatchbacks are based on the new generation HEARTACT platform that also underpins the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Both hatchbacks are stylish and feature loaded and hence it is difficult to choose one.

We have compared both cars in all the aspects so that it will help you choose based on your priorities.

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a more youthful stance. Its upright appearance, flowing lines and a sporty rear will woo a younger audience. The blacked out A-pillar gives a wraparound glass house effect, hexagonal grille and C-pillar mounted rear door handles add a sporty touch.

The Baleno, on the other hand, has a more surface-hugging stance. It is longer than the Swift while the height is slightly low. The maturity in design is visible especially at the roof that neatly flows into the tailgate. The surplus usage of chrome on the exterior detailing clearly indicates the target audience is more premium quotient than sporty design fans.

Both cars are loaded with projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, ORVMs indicator and fog lamps.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2018 Swift Baleno Length 3840mm 3995mm Width 1735mm 1745mm Height 1530mm 1510mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2520mm Ground clearance 163mm 170mm

Interior

Both Swift and Baleno get all-black themed dashboards with complementing silver accents. However, the inlays are different. The Swift gets the sportier theme. The design of the air-con vents, center console, and instrument cluster hood along with other panels is sharp and edgy in the Swift. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is another addition that adds to the overall young appeal.

Maruti Suzuki

The Baleno gets a clutter-free and neat dashboard. The premium hatchback gets curvaceous panels and premium feel. The center console gets a premium touchscreen infotainment system flanked by AC vents on either side. Compared to Swift's cabin, the Baleno's cabin looks much more stylish while it lacks fun factor.

Engine and transmission

Both the cars' petrol and diesel mills are powered by the same engines. The 1.2-litre K Series petrol motor develops 81.8bhp of power and 113Nm of torque in the Swift while it churns out 83.1bhp and 115Nm of peak torque in the Baleno. The mill comes mated to five-speed manual transmission in both the engines. The automatic gearbox in the Swift is a five-speed AMT unit while Baleno gets five-speed CVT unit.

The diesel mill is the 1248cc DDiS unit that develops 74bhp of power and 90Nm of peak torque in both cars. Both Swift and Baleno diesel mills are mated to five-speed manual transmission while the former is also offered in five-speed AMT transmission. The Baleno diesel models are not offered in an automatic transmission.

Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced Swift from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh while the Baleno range is available in Rs 5.36 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh range, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.