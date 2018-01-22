Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is all set to launch its new Swift hatchback in India at the Auto Expo in February. The preparations for the launch are well underway and the bookings for the new 2018 Swift are open.

Now, ahead of its launch in the country, the brochures of the new 2018 Swift has been leaked online, giving a pretty clear view of the changes and new features. The new Swift will be offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants and will come with the Prime Midnight Blue, SLD Fire Red, PRL Arctic White, Met Silky Silver and Met Magma Grey colour options.

Going by the brochures, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will measure 3,840 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and 1,530 mm height. The new avatar of the Swift will come with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and offer a ground clearance of 163 mm. The luggage capacity of the new Swift is 268 litres, and it has a 37-litre fuel tank.

Also read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift variants explained: Which one should you buy?

On the safety front, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, front seat belts with pre-tensioners and an ISOFIX child seat as standard on all variants of the new model. A driver side window with auto roll-down and anti-pinch, front fog lamps and reverse parking sensors are offered in the top-end Z and Z+ variants.

The new Swift will come with features like LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-mounted audio and phone controls, USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth on the top-end Z and Z+ variants.

The lower variants will feature 14-inch steel wheels, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals and body-coloured door handles.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be sold through re-branded Arena: Features, bookings, specs and more

Under the hood, the new Swift will come with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit will develop 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque.

The new Swift will get the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

The new Swift has started arriving at some dealerships of the company, and the deliveries are expected to commence shortly after the launch.

Source: TeamBHP