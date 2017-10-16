After launching the new versions of Dzire, Celerio and S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki has reportedly started working on the second generation of the Ertiga MPV. Though there were rumours on the new Ertiga, a test mule of the purported model spotted testing on the Greater Noida Expressway has confirmed them.

The heavily camouflaged test mule of the new MPV appears to have increased in length. The pictures taken by TeamBHP shows an increase in length especially from behind the C-pillar. The increase in length is expected to free up more space for the third row passengers. The current Ertiga measures 4296mm in length but the new Ertiga is expected to be longer by about 30-40mm.

The new Ertiga is expected to share the Heartect platform along with Dzire and next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. The new platform will ensure a loss of weight and increased stiffness to the MPV. Weight reduction will also help in better performance, acceleration and top speed.

Though the spy images hardly give any clue on the design due to heavy camouflage, multiple reports claim it will adopt a design in line with the new Dzire. Large oval-ish grille along with swept back headlamps will take away some sturdiness in design while it will give the vehicle a contemporary stance. At the rear, lengthened overhang cannot go unnoticed. The taillights are similar to the current Ertiga.

The new Ertiga will also boast of premium features. The list may include more comfy seats for all the seven passengers, improved NVH, added safety with airbags and ABS standard, Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple carplay and Android auto support and projector headlamp with LED DRLs.

The MPV in the new avatar is expected to carry over the same engine. The MPV's 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system. The petrol mill is a 1.4-litre K Series unit that produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

The MPV is currently priced conveniently under 10 lakh. The new version is expected to attract marginal increase in price.

Image source: TeamBHP