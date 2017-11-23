As Mahindra continues to test its new updated XUV500 SUV on Indian roads, more images of the model hit the web, revealing key changes in the new model. The new XUV500 was caught on camera once again, revealing the new front fascia and the cabin of the model, this time.

The new images of the XUV500 facelift shared by MotorVikatan give a closer look at the new front grille, which now gets six pairs of vertical slats along with four horizontal slats. The cabin of the new XUV500 does not seem to have many changes on the layout and might get updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. While XUV500 will remain the same as the current model in terms of overall design and styling, there could also be new set of alloy wheels.

In its new avatar, the XUV500 facelift is also expected to get power upgrade. It is rumoured that the engine of the new XUV500 will be re-tuned to generate 168bhp of power, which is an increase of around 30bhp from the current power output. It is not known whether the torque figures of the model will also changed.

XUV500 now comes with the 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic gearbox. There have also been reports that the new XUV500 may also get a new petrol engine under the hood. However, there is hardly any detail available on this. If launched, the petrol XUV500 will take on the likes of Jeep Compass and new Renault Captur.

There is no official word yet on the launch of the new XUV500. If rumours are to be believed, the new XUV500 could be part of Auto Expo 2018, which will be held in February.