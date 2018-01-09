South Korean carmaker Hyundai plans to introduce 1.4-litre petrol engine for its Verna line-up in India. The dealers of the company are reportedly accepting bookings for the new 1.4 litre version of the Verna and the model is expected to be launched in the country on January 10.

The new Hyundai Verna, which was launched in India in August 2017, is offered 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mill options. The addition of the lower-displacement petrol engine will help the company to price the sedan competitively in the highly competitive Indian market. The 1.4 litre petrol engine in the Verna is likely to churn out 98.6 hp of power and 134 Nm of torque, mated to five-speed manual gearbox.

The Verna's 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Based on the K2 platform, the Verna packs a slew of goodies. At the front, it gets cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround along with swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround.

Verna features split type LED tail lamps with LED guides at the rear while the side profile of the new sedan gives a sense of coupe-like silhouette. It runs on 5-spoke diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels and comes with chrome side window line. The Verna includes features like front ventilated seat, smart trunk, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control and rear curtain.

There will be no other change in the new petrol engine model of the Verna. According to AutocarIndia, the Verna 1.4 litre petrol model will get a price tag starting at Rs 7.29 lakh. Currently the sedan is priced in the range of Rs 7.99 lakh to 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).