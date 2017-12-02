There is no dearth of spy images of the new Hyundai Elite i20 facelift in India. Right from its features to the engine, the facelifted avatar of the Elite i20 has been making headlines. And it is not going to be over anytime soon.

The new Elite i20 is expected to make its India debut at the upcoming Auto Expo, scheduled to be held in February 2018 with a launch expected sometime later in the year.

Also read: Hyundai Creta facelift India launch: Find out when it is coming

Now, with the Elite i20 inches closer to its India premier, more images of it being tested on the Indian roads have started surfacing online, giving a clear picture on what is in store for the customers. The latest images caught on camera by Adheep.blogspot give a sneak peek at the cabin of the new Elite i20 facelift.

From the latest images, the cabin of the Elite i20 facelift is likely to get dual-tone beige and black colour scheme with the same colour upholstery. It is likely to get touchscreen infotainment system with voice commands, 3-spoke, multi-functional steering wheel and centre armrest among others.

On the exterior, the earlier images had shown a new single-frame hexagonal grille as seen in the new Xcent and Grand i10 with new headlamp and the front bumper. In the rear, the new Elite i20 is expected to feature redesigned bumper and taillamps. The side profile of the Elite i20 facelift is likely to be identical to the current version except for the new set of alloy wheels.

Also read: Upcoming cars, bikes in December 2017: TVS Apache RR 310S, Volvo XC60, Hero Xtreme 200S, Velar and more

Under the hood, the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel, 1.2-litre and the 1.4-litre petrol engines are likely to be continued. In the current model, the diesel engine is tuned to generate 89hp of power and 220Nm of torque paired with the six-speed manual transmission; the petrol mills get five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission.