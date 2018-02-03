The biennial auto show — Auto Expo 2018— is the hottest buzz in town and auto enthusiasts in India are eagerly waiting to see the new models and concepts at the motor carnival. One of the most awaited launches at the event is the new version of Hyundai's premium hatchback, Elite i20.

The new Elite i20 has already made numerous appearances on the web, fully or partly camouflaged. But now, for the first time, the new hatchback has been exposed itself in full form, without any hint of camouflage! The latest set of spy images of the new 2018 Elite i20 gives a closer look at the new model from all possible angles.

2018 Hyundai Elite i20 facelift—what has changed?

Stylish exterior in line with new Verna and Elantra

The spotted test mule of the new Elite i20 facelift is a white beauty. On the exterior, it sports an all-new front bumper with 'Cascade grille' and chrome inserts on the headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The shape of the headlamps of the Elite i20 is the same as the current model. However, fog lamps seem to have got a new design. The top-end models of the new Elite i20 facelift are likely to get projector headlamps as seen in the spy shots.

The side profile of the new Elite i20 facelift is likely to remain untouched, except for the new alloy wheel design. At the back of the new version of the Elite i20 gets newly updated bumper with new tail lamps and tailgate. The rear bumper gets black inserts and the position of the number plate now seems to have been moved to bootlid from the bumper.

Updated cabin with new features

Inside the cabin, the updates seem to be limited. While the cabin shows dual-tone dashboard like the one in the current model, the new Elite i20 facelift gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, which will come with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

3-spoke, multi-functional steering wheel and centre armrest and climate control are the other features expected in the new model.

CVT to take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The new Elite i20 facelift is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines of the current model. The diesel engine is tuned to generate 89hp of power and 220Nm of torque paired with the six-speed manual transmission while the petrol makes 82 bhp. The hatchback in its new avatar is rumoured to get continuously variable transmission (CVT) in the 1.2-litre petrol engine model. The 1.4 litre engine petrol engine is likely to be discontinued. With CVT on-board, the Elite i20 automatic is expected to become more affordable and could be better positioned against its rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Image: TeamBHP