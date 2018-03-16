The South Korean carmaker Hyundai has been putting its upcoming Creta facelift model through rigorous testing on the Indian roads and the prototypes of the SUV have given auto enthusiasts ample of opportunities to capture it on the camera. The latest one was the Creta facelift showing its new sunroof.

Hyundai is not expected to launch the new Creta facelift in India before August this year. The updated SUV of Hyundai is expected to see a slew of changes on the styling and feature front while retaining the overall look.

Creta facelift-styling

From the recent spy shots of the new Creta facelift suggest that the SUV will offer sunroof and dual tone alloy wheels along with several other features. Coming to the design of the 2018 Creta, the model is likely to take cues from the facelifted Creta unveiled in Brazil and China.

In its new avatar in India, the SUV is expected to feature new Hexagonal three-slat front grille with chrome lining along with reworked front bumper. The new Creta is expected to see changes in its rear profile while the side profile is expected to remain the same as now.

Regarding the dual-tone alloy wheels, the new Creta is likely to feature 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels in dark shade and black plastic cladding in wheel-arches at the bottom of doors and bumpers.

Creta facelift-Interiors and features

Inside the cabin, the model is likely to get an updated dashboard and upholstery. On the feature front, while the sunroof is a major addition, the Creta is also rumored to get features like engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon. Infotainment system of the SUV is expected to be updated with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB, and auxiliary.

Creta facelift- Engine

Under the hood, the current engines of Creta are likely to be carried over. Currently, the 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel mills power the SUV. The 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine delivers 126bhp mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivers 89bhp of power. The petrol variants of Creta get 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power offered with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.