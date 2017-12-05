Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the launch of the new version of Gold Wing motorcycle in India on Tuesday, December 5. Priced at Rs 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the new edition of Honda's flagship tourer is open for bookings at Honda's exclusive Wing World sales & service outlets in Delhi (C-126, Industrial Area Phase - I, Naraina) and Mumbai (H-Kantilal & Co. Compound, Sakinaka, Andheri-East).

Offered in two variants - Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour in the new Candy Ardent Red colour, the new Gold Wing is lighter and nimble than its previous version. It features new technologies including a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed DCT and Honda's original double wishbone front suspension.

2018 Gold Wing is powered by a reworked 1,833cc engine still as a horizontally-opposed flat six, but now with four valves per cylinder instead of two. It generates 125bhp at 5,500rpm, with peak torque of 170Nm delivered at 4,500rpm.

The newly introduced Throttle By Wire (TBW) adds four rider modes to prevent loss of grip in the rear wheel (TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN). The rider modes manage HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control), suspension damping for heightened rider control. Additionally, brake force Idling Stop and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for an ultra-quiet start-up. The Gold Wing is equipped with ABS and Dual-Combined Braking System (D-CBS) as standard to optimally distribute braking force to the front and rear wheels. The inclusion of a new Hill Start Assist adds ease of use.

Other key features of the new Gold Wing include electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height, Apple CarPlay Integration that allows iPhone users to connect their smartphones with the Gold Wing, 7-inch TFT colour display, Full LED lighting and auto-cancelling indicators and Smart key control that adds convenience for ignition and luggage.

Honda is expected to commence the deliveries of the new Gold Wing in 2018.