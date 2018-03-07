Mercedes-Benz's performance arm AMG has premiered the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4‑Door Coupe, the first four-door AMG GT model is a stylish AMG model combined with performance.

The 4-door coupe follows the design tradition of the AMG GT models. It gets slim multibeam LED headlamps, the AMG-specific radiator protection grille, the Shark Nose and the front apron with its enhanced Jet Wing (with a flowing A-Wing on the six-cylinder model). The rear view of the new 4-door coupe is accentuated with extremely slim LED tail lights.

Under the skin of the new AMG GT-4 Door Coupe is the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine tuned in two states of tune. It delivers 639 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm over a wide engine speed range from 2500 to 4500 rpm in Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ and 585 hp and 800 Nm maximum torque in AMG GT 63 4MATIC+. The AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds as it does the maximum speed of 315 km/h. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+, on the other hand, can sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, and the top speed is 310 km/h.

The interior of the new Gran Turismo gets two high-resolution displays each measuring 12.3 inches dominate the Widescreen Cockpit, which is standard in the V8 and optional in the inline 6-cylinder version. Three different styles are available for selection for these all-digital displays: "Classic", "Sport" and the completely new "Supersport". Depending on the driving style or interior equipment, the different styles can be set at any time via the instrument cluster or the central display. It also features new AMG performance steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons.

The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will be released in summer 2018.

Technical specs of Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at a glance