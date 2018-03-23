Ford India could be gearing up for the launch of more vehicles in India. While the Ford Freestyle, a new compact utility vehicle from the company has been confirmed to come in the second quarter of this year, there are also facelifted versions of the Figo hatchback and the Aspire sedan that are being readied for the Indian market.

Ford has been testing the Figo facelift in India for some time now. Although the information on the launch timeframe of this facelifted version of the hatchback is still missing, the repeated sighting of the model hints at its imminent arrival. What comes our way now is a new set of spy shots of a Ford model, this time around the Ford KA+, which is the Figo hatchback sold in the global markets.

The test mule of Figo KA+ was seen without any camouflage. Although it is not sure if the model on test is destined for the Indian market, it is rumored that the new 2018 version of the Figo could take inspiration from the KA+. Ford has updated the KA+ in the international market recently and the Figo facelift in India could see the changes in-line with that model.

Talking about the changes in the new Figo, the hatchback is expected to get a new front mesh grille instead of the current chrome-slat grille.The Figo facelift is expected to get a new front bumper, smoked headlamps, a redesigned rear bumper and a new set of alloy wheels. Inside, the Figo facelift is likely to get an updated layout with a new touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with other features like new upholstery and color themes.

The Figo hatchback is currently powered by 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. And in the new avatar, the model is likely to come with new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon Series petrol engine. The same engine will also be offered in the upcoming Freestyle compact model of Ford. It is expected to churn out 95 bhp of power and 120 Nm of peak torque. The current the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor of the Figo develops 87 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 110 bhp and 136 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill churns out 99 bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque.

