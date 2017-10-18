Italian premium motorcycle maker Ducati has introduced 2018 version of the Monster 821. The new motorcycle marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic and original Monster 900 that was launched at the Cologne Show in October 1992.

The Borgo Panigale-based bike maker claims the new Monster 821 inherits all the authenticity of that first Monster 900, combining perfect performance with outstanding rider-friendliness. The street fighter's fuel tank has been redesigned and it is borrowed from the larger Monster 1200. New slimmer design for the tail section pays tribute to the 1992 version while the headlight, too, is borrowed from the Monster 1200.

The double barrel exhaust cannot go unnoticed which is quite contemporary. The new design has a blend of classic and modern touches. The bright yellow shade also pays tribute to the original Monster 900. The motorcycle will be offered in red and matte black colours.

One of the big upgrades in the new Monster 821 is the addition of colour TFT instrument cluster indicating selected gear and fuel level. This feature is limited to bigger Ducati bikes as of now.

The motorcycle will draw power from a Euro 4 compliant liquid-cooled Testastretta 11 engine that delivers a maximum power of 109hp at 9250rpm and 86Nm of torque at 7750rpm.

The Monster 821 also features the Ducati Safety Pack, which comprises Bosch ABS and Ducati Traction Control (DTC), both of which have adjustable intervention levels. Similarly, maximum power and throttle response can be adjusted via the Power modes. Riding modes allow easy adjustment of ABS and DTC.

Braking is handled by Brembo dual 320mm discs and M4-32 monobloc radial callipers up front. A refined suspension system includes a 43mm fork at the front and an adjustable shock absorber at the rear.

Ducati plans to reveal five new motorcycles in November and the Monster 821 is the first of the lot. The bikes will be revealed on November 5, 2017, at the Ducati World Premiere followed by display at the EICMA show in Milan.