Bajaj Auto has introduced 2018 edition of its flagship motorcycle, the Dominar 400 on Wednesday. The company has glamourized the range with three new colour options — Rock Matte Black, Glacier Blue and Canyon Red shade. All three colours are offered in sparkling golden coloured alloy wheels as well.

With the new colours, Bajaj has discontinued previously offered colour options that include - Moon White, Midnight Blue and Twilight Plum. Interestingly, Bajaj Auto hasn't increased the price of the motorcycle. The Dominar 400 is retailed Rs 1.42 lakh (non-ABS) and Rs 1.56 lakh (ABS version), ex-showroom pan-India. However, the on-road price will vary as it depends on the respective state taxes and charges at dealerships.

Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds. Bajaj's flagship motorcycle also boasts off full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

The cycle parts are also unchanged in the new version. It employs a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. The twin channel ABS is complemented with 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes.

Launched in December 2016, the power cruiser got an overwhelming response and sales were around 3,000 units in the initial months. However, after the initial excitement, sales fizzled out. The new colour combinations are expected to bring back the sales and will keep the product fresh until the new version's arrival.

The Dominar 400 does not have direct competition. However, in terms of usability and pricing, it goes up against Mahindra Mojo and the Royal Enfield models.

Bajaj Auto is set to expand the Dominar range with another model. Though the company has not spilt the beans on the forthcoming model yet, multiple reports say the model in question will be a scrambler. Price for the Dominar's scrambler version is expected between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.0 lakh.