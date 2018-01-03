Sometime last year, the news that Bajaj was planning to launch a 110cc motorcycle made headlines. Thereafter followed a silence from the Pune-based two-wheeler maker. But while the attention was slowly drifting away, it seems the company opted to work on it quietly before an eagle-eyed auto enthusiast got into the mix and managed to capture the model on camera even before it made to the showrooms of the company.

And the new 110cc offering of Bajaj is a Discover. Bajaj already sells Discover 125cc and from the images of the new Discover, taken by the folks at Thrustzone, it is clear that the company is going to have the 110cc bike alongside the current model in the market. With the new 110cc Discover, Bajaj will be riding into a segment dominated automakers such as TVS, Hero and Honda.

Also read: Bajaj Avenger 150 could be discontinued but stay calm, 2018 Avenger 180 is coming your way

While the 110 cc engine is not much different from the 125cc model, it is expected to get new Diamond single downtube frame instead of the down tube cradle frame of the current model. As for engine, the 110cc Discover is expected to get 4-speed gearbox set up and is likely to churn out 8.5 hp and 9 Nm of torque. It is likely to be the 110cc 2 or 4-valve DTSi mill. The suspension on the new Discover will also be the same front forks and rear 5-step adjustable gas-charged shock-absorbers.

Bajaj is expected to announce the launch of the new Discover 110cc shortly with the emerging reports suggest a launch on January 10. Bajaj is rumoured to launch at least two motorcycles in the first month of 2018.