It is not a secret anymore that the Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is gearing up to update its Avenger range in India. While it was earlier reported that the new Avenger models will be launched in the country soon, not much details of were made available then.

Now a report in ThrustZone claims that new avatars of the Bajaj Avenger range will not be just mere updates, but will come up with major overhauls of the model to pitch it against its rivals including the new Suzuki Intruder 150.

In its latest 2018 avatar, the new Avenger 220 is expected to feature LED DRLs, digital instrument cluster, new fuel-tank cap and new seat along with several other features. There are also reports that the new Avenger could even have redesigned brand badging. Both the Street and Cruise variants of the Avenger 220 are expected to get the changes. In addition to this, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise may also get single-channel ABS.

So far, there is no report of a change in the powertrain of the Avenger 220. In its new avatars too, the Cruise and Street 220 will be powered by a 220cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine that can churn out 19 bhp at 8,400 rpm and 17.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

While the Street 220 will get Matte black and Matte White, the Cruise 220 will be offered in Glossy Black and Moon White. The new Avenger 220 is likely to get disc brakes on both ends and telescopic fork at the front and twin shock at the rear. As for pricing, according to the report, the new Avenger 220 is expected to be sold at Rs 93,000 (ex-showroom Mumbai).

An earlier report had said that Bajaj might withdraw the current Avenger 150 model from the market and replace it with the new bigger Avenger 180. Bajaj Avenger 150 is now sold only in Street variant. The new 2018 version of the Avenger will come powered by 180cc 2-valve air/oil cooled engine, which is expected to churn out about 15 bhp of power. The current 150 model of the Avenger is powered by the Pulsar 150's engine that is tuned to generate 13bhp and a maximum torque of 12.5 Nm.