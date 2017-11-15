Swedish car-maker Volvo is all set to launch new XC60 sedan in India. Market entry of the new XC60 is expected next month and the SUV has caught testing on Indian roads while doing final tests. Though the test mules are camouflaged, the new version of the SUV has already unveiled for the global markets at 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.

In its latest avatar, the XC60 gets a shift in design, in line with elder brother XC90. Based on modular and scalable SPA architecture, the new version of the SUV is 44mm longer and 11mm wider, but a little shorter to give the car a sportier stance.

It features signature Volvo elements inspired from the XC90 such as Thor's hammer inspired headlamps, large grille and angular tail lamp. Though the SUV looks like a compact XC90, yet the changes have made the SUV look more modern and stylish.

The interior layout is carried over from the elder sibling and comes with four-zone climate control. The SUV will also boast of premium features such as radar-assisted safety systems, air suspension, Bowers & Wilkins surround system, wood inlays in the interior, Nappa leather perforated seats, heads-up display and exterior styling kit.

Volvo Cars India will launch the new version of the XC60 only in D5 and AWD -- the fully-loaded Inscription. The SUV will be powered by an inline 4-cylinder 1969cc twin turbo diesel mill developing 235hp of power at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque at 1,750 to 2,250 rpm range. Mated to an automatic transmission, the D5 version of the XC60 requires only 7.2 seconds to reach 100kmph speed before attaining a top speed of 220kmph.

Volvo will offer the SUV in seven colours -- Crystal White, Electric Silver, Pine Grey, Denim Blue, Onyx Black, Osmium Grey and Bright Silver. The current XC60 is priced between Rs 48 lakh and Rs 56 lakh, and the new version is expected to get a price tag between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh.