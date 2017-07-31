The German carmaker Volkswagen has begun the production of its new hatchback Polo in its Navarra plant in Spain. The new Polo, which was unveiled in Berlin on June 16, will go on sale on the international market soon.

The sixth generation of the Polo is expected to come to the Indian market but may have to wait till next year before we see it on the roads.

Based on the Volkswagen's new MQB platform, the new Volkswagen Polo is larger than its outgoing model. The length of the new Polo has grown by 81 mm to 4,053 mm and it gained a total of 69 mm in width at 1,751 mm. The wheelbase of the Volkswagen compact offering has been extended by 94 mm to 2,564 mm. At the same time, the height has decreased slightly by 7 mm at 1,446 mm. Under the hood, it comes equipped with a natural gas drive for the first time. The compact car also offers eight other engines options. The new Polo will be offered in six trims--Trendline, Comfortline and Highline along with the newly-introduced Beats edition, R-line and top-of-the-line GTI.

The hatchback features Active Info Display and infotainment systems with display diagonals ranging from 6.5 to 8.0 inches. The new Polo is offered in a total of 14 colours and twelve wheels (14- to 18-inch, some painted in contrasting colour), dashpads in a multitude of decors and eleven different seat cover options.