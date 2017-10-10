Volkswagen launched its new Passat in India on Tuesday, October 10. The new Passat is priced at Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Volkswagen's Passat made its re-entry into the country almost three years after it withdrew from the market owing to poor demand. The new Passat is the company's second big launch in India this year after Tiguan earlier this year.

2017 Volkswagen Passat

Available in two variants—Comfortline and Highline, the new Passat comes in five colour options—Oryx White, Tungsten Silver, Deep black, Black Oak Brown and Harvard Blue. Volkswagen Passat was showcased at the Paris Motor Show in 2014. To be pitted against Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Skoda Superb, the eight generation Passat comes powered by 2.0-litre TDI engine that can churn out 177 hp of power and 350Nm of torque, mated to six-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The new version of Pasaat has shed 85 kg weight and measures 4,767mm in length, 1,832mm in width and 1,456mm in height. The Passat is shorter by 138mm and wider by 12mm when compared to its previous model.

Based on the company's new Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform, the new Passat looks sharp and premium. At the front, it gets a three-slat grille at the front flanked by LED headlamps with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and fog lamps with chrome surround.

It features body coloured bumpers and chrome mouldings on side windows. The new Passat gets dark red tail lamps with LED technology, rear fog lamps and rear defogger. The Comfortline trim is offered with 16-inch alloy wheels while the Highline rides on 17-inch wheels.

The interiors of the Passat look simple and elegant. It features Nappa leather seats, chrome detailing on front AC vents, rotary light switch, piano black inserts for centre console, dashboard and doors trim and LED reading lamps in front and rear. Other features include front centre armrest with height and longitudinal adjustment and storage box, rear centre arm rest and 60:40 split folding rear seat backrest.

For in-car entertainment, there is a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other comfort features include rear AC vents, electrically adjustable front seats, massage function for driver seat, sensor controlled boot lid opener, leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, rear view camera and much more.

The safety is taken care of by airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill start assist, electronic vehicle immobilisation device and seat belt reminder.